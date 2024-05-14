Previous
He's back by yorkshirekiwi
He's back

Well, actually, they were both back, but on the fence railing, hopefully out of pussy cat reach! Too quick for him
*lynn ace
great shot ... such clear details
May 14th, 2024  
