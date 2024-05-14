Sign up
Previous
Photo 3057
He's back
Well, actually, they were both back, but on the fence railing, hopefully out of pussy cat reach! Too quick for him
14th May 2024
14th May 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4301
photos
188
followers
117
following
837% complete
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th May 2024 3:58pm
*lynn
ace
great shot ... such clear details
May 14th, 2024
