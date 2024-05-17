Previous
Mosaic Reflections by yorkshirekiwi
Mosaic Reflections

I'm away for a couple of nights with two photography friends. We are going on a 10 hour sea bird cruise in a couple of days. We stopped at the Hundertwasser art museum. You can just make out the three of us reflected in the mosaic on the wall
Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman ace
Love this!
May 18th, 2024  
