Photo 3060
Mosaic Reflections
I'm away for a couple of nights with two photography friends. We are going on a 10 hour sea bird cruise in a couple of days. We stopped at the Hundertwasser art museum. You can just make out the three of us reflected in the mosaic on the wall
17th May 2024
17th May 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
reflections
,
mosaic
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love this!
May 18th, 2024
