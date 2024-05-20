Previous
Seal by yorkshirekiwi
Although I think I missed a lot of the 25 different species of bird life that the birdwatchers saw, I was really happy to see some mammals on dry land. By this time I was feeling better as we were no long wallowing but motoring
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Brian ace
So cute.
May 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Absolutely wonderful!
May 20th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
May 20th, 2024  
julia ace
Sitting up nicely.. often they are well camouflaged..
May 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture, fabulous light and textures.
May 20th, 2024  
