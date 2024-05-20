Sign up
Previous
Photo 3063
Seal
Although I think I missed a lot of the 25 different species of bird life that the birdwatchers saw, I was really happy to see some mammals on dry land. By this time I was feeling better as we were no long wallowing but motoring
20th May 2024
20th May 24
5
5
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4307
photos
187
followers
117
following
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th May 2024 5:36pm
rocks
seal
tutukaka
Brian
ace
So cute.
May 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Absolutely wonderful!
May 20th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot.
May 20th, 2024
julia
ace
Sitting up nicely.. often they are well camouflaged..
May 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture, fabulous light and textures.
May 20th, 2024
