Previous
Photo 3064
Westland Petrel
A Westland Petrel, floating down the surf
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th May 2024 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
petrel
,
ndao23
Brigette
ace
nice wave action and catch
May 21st, 2024
