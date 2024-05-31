Previous
Mum and Baby Fungi by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3073

Mum and Baby Fungi

Spotted this doubled up fly agriac on the golf course. Looks like a parent and child
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dianne ace
Very cute.
June 1st, 2024  
Annie D ace
soo cute - great detail and focus
June 1st, 2024  
Olwynne
Oh, I so love this. Beautiful capture of the large and small together and the patterns on the heads are gorgeous
June 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning find and capture.
June 1st, 2024  
