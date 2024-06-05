Previous
Crocodile at Sunset by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3078

Crocodile at Sunset

Today we headed for Katherine, haven't downloaded today's photos, but here's another from our sunset cruise. Can you see the crocodile waiting for us to land
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Brigette ace
😳
June 5th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh yes! Great image.
June 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Yikes
June 5th, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful golden sunset - my biggest thrill when in Darwin several years ago was the crocodile experiences - in the Cage of Death and on the couple of river cruises we went on.
June 5th, 2024  
