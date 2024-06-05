Sign up
Photo 3078
Crocodile at Sunset
Today we headed for Katherine, haven't downloaded today's photos, but here's another from our sunset cruise. Can you see the crocodile waiting for us to land
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
4th June 2024 10:00pm
Tags
sunset
,
crocodile
,
yellow-river
Brigette
ace
😳
June 5th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh yes! Great image.
June 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Yikes
June 5th, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautiful golden sunset - my biggest thrill when in Darwin several years ago was the crocodile experiences - in the Cage of Death and on the couple of river cruises we went on.
June 5th, 2024
