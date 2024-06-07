Previous
some kind of aussie bird by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3080

some kind of aussie bird

I should be able to google this, but limited wifi. Pretty bird while having lunch at Kununurra. I’m sure someone will ID it for me. Tonight we’re at Kake Argyll. Very odd to pass into a different time zone on land
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Babs ace
It is a blue faced honey eater. They are lovely birds and we get quite a few in our garden.
June 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a sweet looking bird and an excellent shot
June 7th, 2024  
