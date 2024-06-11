Sign up
Photo 3084
dingo
Saw my first wild dingo today. It was on the road in front of us and kindly posed for me at the passenger window
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4330
photos
187
followers
117
following
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
5
1
1
365
NIKON Z 7_2
11th June 2024 1:30pm
Tags
dingo
Wylie
ace
They can be really hard to catch camera. Good one!
June 12th, 2024
