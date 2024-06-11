Previous
dingo by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3084

dingo

Saw my first wild dingo today. It was on the road in front of us and kindly posed for me at the passenger window
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
845% complete

Wylie ace
They can be really hard to catch camera. Good one!
June 12th, 2024  
