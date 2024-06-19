Previous
Kakadu Crocodile by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3092

Kakadu Crocodile

not the best photo in the world, it was nearly dusk and I was on a moving boat. However it gives a good sense of a crocodile moving in a weedy part of water
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I just love crocodiles - I love the golden glow in its eyes
June 19th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
@annied Love crocodiles? This is a very cool photo with that golden colour.
June 19th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@yaorenliu yes - I do love crocs - when we were in Darwin and North Queensland my biggest thrill was to see crocodiles
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise