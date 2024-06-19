Sign up
Photo 3092
Kakadu Crocodile
not the best photo in the world, it was nearly dusk and I was on a moving boat. However it gives a good sense of a crocodile moving in a weedy part of water
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
3
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
4th June 2024 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crocodile
,
kakadu
Annie D
ace
I just love crocodiles - I love the golden glow in its eyes
June 19th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
@annied
Love crocodiles? This is a very cool photo with that golden colour.
June 19th, 2024
Annie D
ace
@yaorenliu
yes - I do love crocs - when we were in Darwin and North Queensland my biggest thrill was to see crocodiles
June 19th, 2024
