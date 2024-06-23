Previous
Clinging on to life by yorkshirekiwi
Clinging on to life

I find it amazing that these trees sustain some life growing on these cliff edges. They have a better head for heights than me!
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Babs ace
They look pretty determined
June 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
Looks like they are dancing .. well spotted.
June 23rd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful!
June 23rd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
The ivory colour indicates these trees are dead... but I doubt it!
June 23rd, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Love it.
June 23rd, 2024  
