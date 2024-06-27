Previous
Charlie the Alpaca by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3100

Charlie the Alpaca

Have been experimenting with composites, layering, textures and Charlie the alpaca. All the elements and textures are my own.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Joy's Focus ace
I love the textures and tones in this!
June 27th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Nicely done.
June 27th, 2024  
