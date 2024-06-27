Sign up
Previous
Photo 3100
Charlie the Alpaca
Have been experimenting with composites, layering, textures and Charlie the alpaca. All the elements and textures are my own.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
charlie
,
textures
,
layers
,
alpaca
,
composite
Joy's Focus
ace
I love the textures and tones in this!
June 27th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Nicely done.
June 27th, 2024
