The Headmaster by yorkshirekiwi
I spotted this spoonbill and shag a while ago, and it always reminded me of a headmaster and pupil. I've been practicing composites and working with textures, and I've been very pleased with this result
Annie D ace
fabulous edit!
July 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
It's brilliant, well done!
July 2nd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nicely done!
July 2nd, 2024  
