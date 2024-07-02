Sign up
Photo 3105
The Headmaster
I spotted this spoonbill and shag a while ago, and it always reminded me of a headmaster and pupil. I've been practicing composites and working with textures, and I've been very pleased with this result
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
3
0
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
textures
shag
composite
spoonbilll
Annie D
fabulous edit!
July 2nd, 2024
Diana
It's brilliant, well done!
July 2nd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
Nicely done!
July 2nd, 2024
