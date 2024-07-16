Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3119
The Pick of the Crop
Waxeye picking the seeds out of the pods on the tree.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4365
photos
189
followers
118
following
854% complete
View this month »
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd July 2024 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seed
,
feeding
,
waxeye
Diana
ace
It is so beautifully captured, looks as if he is showing it to someone.
July 16th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Fantastic clarity, what a gorgeous little bird!
July 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close