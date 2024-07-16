Previous
The Pick of the Crop by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3119

The Pick of the Crop

Waxeye picking the seeds out of the pods on the tree.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Diana ace
It is so beautifully captured, looks as if he is showing it to someone.
July 16th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fantastic clarity, what a gorgeous little bird!
July 16th, 2024  
