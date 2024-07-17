Previous
King of the Castle by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3120

King of the Castle

Another filler shot. Just not getting out with the camera enough. It rained all day today, and I had to act as referee for a golf matchplay final. Thankfully it was all over by the 13th, as I was pretty wet by then
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Great shot - it was very wet today. No fun with the camera!
July 17th, 2024  
julia ace
Nice like how the ponga log replicates the feather pattern of the Kingfisher..
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise