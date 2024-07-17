Sign up
Previous
Photo 3120
King of the Castle
Another filler shot. Just not getting out with the camera enough. It rained all day today, and I had to act as referee for a golf matchplay final. Thankfully it was all over by the 13th, as I was pretty wet by then
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4366
photos
189
followers
118
following
854% complete
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th July 2024 1:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
kingfisher
Christina
ace
Great shot - it was very wet today. No fun with the camera!
July 17th, 2024
julia
ace
Nice like how the ponga log replicates the feather pattern of the Kingfisher..
July 17th, 2024
