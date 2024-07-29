Previous
Kea by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3132

Kea

This kea is a zoo shot, but because there was a net wire fence in the background, I decided to make it a composite and sit him in his more natural environment in the Southern Alps
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
858% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Amazing shot
July 29th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Very nicely done. Those mountains look far better than a wire fence.
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise