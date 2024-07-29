Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3132
Kea
This kea is a zoo shot, but because there was a net wire fence in the background, I decided to make it a composite and sit him in his more natural environment in the Southern Alps
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4379
photos
190
followers
118
following
858% complete
View this month »
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
Latest from all albums
3126
3127
3128
3129
472
3130
3131
3132
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th July 2024 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kea
,
composite
Corinne C
ace
Amazing shot
July 29th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Very nicely done. Those mountains look far better than a wire fence.
July 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close