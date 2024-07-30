Sign up
Previous
Photo 3133
Baboon
This young baboon looks deep in thought. Although I think he might be have had a bit of a fright. He and another were chasing each other and somehow he ended up in the water. He got out pretty quickly though. Only his feet got wet
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th July 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baboon
,
theme-july2024
Rick
ace
Great capture.
July 30th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Nice shot. His fur looks so smooth and soft.
July 30th, 2024
