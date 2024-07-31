Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3134
Zebra
Experimenting with new background composites. The background is made from two different photos layered together and toned. Then I added a zebra, which I photographed at the zoo stood in a sandy enclosure
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4382
photos
188
followers
117
following
858% complete
View this month »
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
Latest from all albums
3129
472
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th July 2024 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zebra
,
composite
,
theme-july2024
Barb
ace
Love it, Carole! Truly beautiful result!
August 1st, 2024
Carole G
ace
@bjywamer
Thankyou. Just need to work out how to make the signature small LOL
August 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close