Zebra by yorkshirekiwi
Zebra

Experimenting with new background composites. The background is made from two different photos layered together and toned. Then I added a zebra, which I photographed at the zoo stood in a sandy enclosure
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Barb ace
Love it, Carole! Truly beautiful result!
August 1st, 2024  
Carole G ace
@bjywamer Thankyou. Just need to work out how to make the signature small LOL
August 1st, 2024  
