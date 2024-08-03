Sign up
Photo 3137
Number 98
After over a week of zoo photos, I thought I should get back to taking my camera out daily again. A wander around the wintery garden produced nothing, but the steers in the neigbouring field were quite nosy. So here's number 98
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
98
cow
steer
Susan Klassen
ace
Excellent capture! Fav.
August 3rd, 2024
