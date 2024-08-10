Previous
You’re The Inspiration by yorkshirekiwi
You’re The Inspiration

A few months ago I entered a photography competition in which I received a voucher to spend at inspirit gallery. I chose a print by NZ artist and photographer Judi Lapsley Millar. She has been a big inspiration to me. I was delighted to see a comment she put on Inspirits FB page which published this photo. Her comment read “ Super stoked for Carole Garside - she's an amazing photographer!”. Just made my day.
Which leads me to today’s lyrics. You’re My Inspiration by Chicago
You're the meaning in my life
You're the inspiration
You bring feeling to my life
You're the inspiration
Wanna have you near me
I wanna have you hear me sayin'
No one needs you more than I need you
https://youtu.be/CRfy1yorkec?si=zdjzvliUK8WdWzuy
