You’re The Inspiration

A few months ago I entered a photography competition in which I received a voucher to spend at inspirit gallery. I chose a print by NZ artist and photographer Judi Lapsley Millar. She has been a big inspiration to me. I was delighted to see a comment she put on Inspirits FB page which published this photo. Her comment read “ Super stoked for Carole Garside - she's an amazing photographer!”. Just made my day.Which leads me to today’s lyrics. You’re My Inspiration by ChicagoYou're the meaning in my lifeYou're the inspirationYou bring feeling to my lifeYou're the inspirationWanna have you near meI wanna have you hear me sayin'No one needs you more than I need you