Shine the Light on Me

I live on a rural residential road. We have one street light at the top. As I'm also a 52 framer we had to take a night time shot. Basically I'd forgotten, and as I was awake at 4am, I decided to get up and look at the night sky. Which, as seems to be the norm was a cloudy. So, I took this instead.Glittering Prize by Simple mindsShine on, shine the light on meIn all of my lifeSo that much more I seeLike a glittering prizeI saw you up on a clear dayFirst taking heartsThen our last breath away