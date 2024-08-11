I live on a rural residential road. We have one street light at the top. As I'm also a 52 framer we had to take a night time shot. Basically I'd forgotten, and as I was awake at 4am, I decided to get up and look at the night sky. Which, as seems to be the norm was a cloudy. So, I took this instead.
Glittering Prize by Simple minds
Shine on, shine the light on me
In all of my life
So that much more I see
Like a glittering prize
I saw you up on a clear day
First taking hearts
Then our last breath away https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucw0twciNGk