Today, it's just my neighbour's sheep. A quick shot so I can get my camera packed. I'm setting off tomorrow for three days of photography with friends.Song today is: And Dream of Sheep by Kate BushTalking 'bout stupid thingsI can't be left to my imaginationLet me be weak, let me sleep and dream of sheepOoh, their breath is warmAnd they smell like sleepAnd they say they take me homeLike poppies, heavy with seedThey take me deeper and deeper