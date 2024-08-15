Previous
Today we visited Wingspan, whose goal is to is to restore New Zealand birds of prey into our daily lives and secure their future through research-based conservation and education. This is a New Zealand Falcon, there are only 10,000 of them in NZ, and are native to NZ. There are fewer falcons than kiwis. Some are trained and released back to the wild, others are introduced to the breeding programme.

Todays Lyrics are from Bird of Prey by Fat Boy Slim
Bird of prey, bird of prey
Flying high, flying high

Bird of prey, bird of prey
In the summer sky, flying high

Bird of prey, bird of prey
Flying high, flying high

Bird of prey, bird of prey
Gently pass on by, flying high

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKEWdRPRf3I
