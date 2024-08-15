Today we visited Wingspan, whose goal is to is to restore New Zealand birds of prey into our daily lives and secure their future through research-based conservation and education. This is a New Zealand Falcon, there are only 10,000 of them in NZ, and are native to NZ. There are fewer falcons than kiwis. Some are trained and released back to the wild, others are introduced to the breeding programme.Todays Lyrics are from Bird of Prey by Fat Boy SlimBird of prey, bird of preyFlying high, flying highBird of prey, bird of preyIn the summer sky, flying highBird of prey, bird of preyFlying high, flying highBird of prey, bird of preyGently pass on by, flying high