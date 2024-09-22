Sign up
Previous
Photo 3187
The Sheep Run
I went out with my bird lens, but all I caught were two out-of-focus/distant rosellas, and scared a flock of sheep into a run.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
2
2
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
22nd September 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You might be disappointed but I love it!
September 22nd, 2024
*lynn
ace
beautiful photo
September 22nd, 2024
