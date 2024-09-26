Sign up
Photo 3191
Tui in the Kowhai
He's a little fluffed up as he was defending his territory from another one. Bit of chasing around was happening
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4439
photos
185
followers
117
following
874% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th September 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tui
,
kowhai
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Great focus and detail on this beautiful bird!
September 27th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
How dear.
September 27th, 2024
