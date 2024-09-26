Previous
Tui in the Kowhai by yorkshirekiwi
Tui in the Kowhai

He's a little fluffed up as he was defending his territory from another one. Bit of chasing around was happening
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Great focus and detail on this beautiful bird!
September 27th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
How dear.
September 27th, 2024  
