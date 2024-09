Afternoon Tea

You may know that I have a soft spot for a bit of steampunk. Word must have got around in my little town, as I was invited by my local group, the Swamp Orchid Steamers, to afternoon tea to celebrate their first anniversary and to take some photographs of them. I was delighted to do this. Unfortunately, there are only three members so far. One of them wasn't here, but they had a visitor from the Hamilton group join them.