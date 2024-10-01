Sign up
Previous
Photo 3196
High Tea
Another High tea shot, this time focussed on the food, although I do like the soft focus look it gives the steampunkess.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
28th September 2024 3:06pm
Phil Howcroft
ace
super DOF
October 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a grand looking shot. the lady is colour coordinated with her surroundings too. The high tea looks yummy.
October 1st, 2024
