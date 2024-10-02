Sign up
Previous
Photo 3197
Our Regular visitor
The kingfisher has a very distinct call, it sometimes takes me a while to locate him, but he was in a favourite spot in the dead tree in the paddock. Bit of a stretch, but he flew off when I tried to get closer
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
5
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4444
photos
184
followers
117
following
875% complete
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th September 2024 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kingfisher
julia
ace
Looks like he is talking to you.. 'How you doin'..
Great shot.
October 2nd, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
just beautiful
October 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh he is just too gorgeous, wonderful capture and colours!
October 2nd, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Perfectly stand out and lucky having him as a regular.
October 2nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
Brilliant!
October 2nd, 2024
Great shot.