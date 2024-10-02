Previous
Our Regular visitor by yorkshirekiwi
Our Regular visitor

The kingfisher has a very distinct call, it sometimes takes me a while to locate him, but he was in a favourite spot in the dead tree in the paddock. Bit of a stretch, but he flew off when I tried to get closer
julia ace
Looks like he is talking to you.. 'How you doin'..
Great shot.
October 2nd, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
just beautiful
October 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh he is just too gorgeous, wonderful capture and colours!
October 2nd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Perfectly stand out and lucky having him as a regular.
October 2nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Brilliant!
October 2nd, 2024  
