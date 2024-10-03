Waikaretu Waterfall

After listening to the rain falling all night, but with a better forecast for the daytime, I decided to head out for the Waikaretu waterfall. I've normally visited in the drier months, as the path is always slippery and muddy. There is also no cell phone coverage. I packed my safety beacon just in case I came a cropper, as you very rarely see anyone else here. Well worth the walk. I've never seen the falls with so much water coming over the top. I rewarded myself with a chai latte and a BLT at the Nikkau Caves cafe afterwards