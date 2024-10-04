Sign up
Previous
Photo 3199
Waikaretu Stream
Downstream from the waterfall, the stream was very turbulent, with foam accumulating on any bends in the landscape. I've never seen the stream look so orange before. I imagine this is the result of the amount of water rushing through
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4446
photos
184
followers
117
following
876% complete
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd October 2024 10:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
orange
,
stream
,
turbulence
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful glimpse through the fern and greenery!
October 4th, 2024
