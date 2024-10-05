Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3200
Kangaroo Paw
I bought a new plant for the garden today, Anigozanthos Celebrations, commonly known as Kangaroo Paw. I loved the geometry of this one, so decided to turn it to black and white
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4447
photos
184
followers
117
following
876% complete
View this month »
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th October 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-93
Dianne
ace
This is gorgeous.
October 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close