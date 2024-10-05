Previous
Kangaroo Paw by yorkshirekiwi
Kangaroo Paw

I bought a new plant for the garden today, Anigozanthos Celebrations, commonly known as Kangaroo Paw. I loved the geometry of this one, so decided to turn it to black and white
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Dianne ace
This is gorgeous.
October 5th, 2024  
