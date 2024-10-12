Previous
Aurora Australias MK 2 by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3207

Aurora Australias MK 2

Another from later on last night, the show was very faint by now, and the clouds were coming in, but we thought it might look nice with the lake in the foreground
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
So jealous of you, and those who are seeing the northern lights the last few nights, too. Living near a big city makes night sky viewing difficult and disappointing.
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise