Previous
Photo 3207
Aurora Australias MK 2
Another from later on last night, the show was very faint by now, and the clouds were coming in, but we thought it might look nice with the lake in the foreground
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Tags
aurora
Joanne Diochon
ace
So jealous of you, and those who are seeing the northern lights the last few nights, too. Living near a big city makes night sky viewing difficult and disappointing.
October 12th, 2024
