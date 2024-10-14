Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3209
Goldfinches
Spotted these goldfinches in the roadside weeds, there was also a couple of greenfinches. I didn't have much time to grab the shot before they flew away
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4456
photos
184
followers
116
following
879% complete
View this month »
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th October 2024 6:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
goldfinches
Shutterbug
ace
You have really captured the beautiful colors and details.
October 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the wing movement!
October 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Stunning catch!
October 14th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
the one in flight is absolutely gorgeus1
October 14th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Pretty
October 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close