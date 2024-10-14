Previous
Goldfinches by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3209

Goldfinches

Spotted these goldfinches in the roadside weeds, there was also a couple of greenfinches. I didn't have much time to grab the shot before they flew away
14th October 2024

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Shutterbug
You have really captured the beautiful colors and details.
October 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Love the wing movement!
October 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
Stunning catch!
October 14th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
the one in flight is absolutely gorgeus1
October 14th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Pretty
October 14th, 2024  
