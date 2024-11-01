Haircut Day

Today the shearer came to take off the thick heavy coats from the alpacas. This is Biscuit looking very skinny but glad to lightened of his load. The shearer and I reckon he is at least 20 years old now. We have had him for 13 years, but Keenan, has shorn him for 7 plus years before we took him on. He is as deaf as a post, and is starting to be quite arthritic. He's always been a bit quirky and different. Alpacas are pack animals, but he'd rather hang out on his own or with a human. The other 3 had taken off into the other paddock when they saw me with the camera. After I sat down Biscuit came over to make sure I was okay and hadn't fallen over.