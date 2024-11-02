Sign up
Previous
Photo 3228
The Vanishing Alpaca
Charlie wasn't going to let me anywhere near him for a photo. I might want to clip him some more, give him a vitamin injection, or trim his toenails again. He was out of there. Lucky for him, it only happens once a year
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
charlie
,
paddock
,
alpaca
