Johnson's Wax Polish by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3233

Johnson's Wax Polish

Today's prompt is transport. Today I received a Lensbaby in the post. and I couldn't wait to go out and try it. It's going to take some getting used to, and this photo doesnt really show the swirly bokeh, but it's the first go with it.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
885% complete

julia ace
Nice truck.. Lens baby's make some interesting photo's.. Alli (ex WCC) use to do some great lens baby images..
November 7th, 2024  
