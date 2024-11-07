Sign up
Photo 3233
Johnson's Wax Polish
Today's prompt is transport. Today I received a Lensbaby in the post. and I couldn't wait to go out and try it. It's going to take some getting used to, and this photo doesnt really show the swirly bokeh, but it's the first go with it.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4480
photos
184
followers
116
following
885% complete
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th November 2024 4:38pm
Tags
toy
,
van
,
transport
,
ono-7
julia
ace
Nice truck.. Lens baby's make some interesting photo's.. Alli (ex WCC) use to do some great lens baby images..
November 7th, 2024
