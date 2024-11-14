Previous
Female Blackbird by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3240

Female Blackbird

Apologies for the overload of birds. Im not getting out much with the camera. Its that time of year when there is so much going on!
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely portrait! No such thing as an overload of birds. Keep them coming!
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise