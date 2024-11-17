Previous
Leafy branch by yorkshirekiwi
Leafy branch

A multi exposure, involving a sharp shot, a blurred shot, and an ICM. All in camera, no photoshop involved.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Mary Siegle ace
Very nice!
November 17th, 2024  
