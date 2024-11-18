Sign up
Previous
Photo 3244
Rhododendron
Another shot from Saturday's course. This time it's three images layered in Photoshop. All of the same rhododendrons. An ICM, a blurred shot and then a sharp one to finish
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th November 2024 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rhododendron
,
multi-exposures
Maggiemae
ace
glad to see you are writing rhododendron, instead of 'drum' as some people do. Quite a magic composition!
November 18th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
November 18th, 2024
