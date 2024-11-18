Previous
Rhododendron by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3244

Rhododendron

Another shot from Saturday's course. This time it's three images layered in Photoshop. All of the same rhododendrons. An ICM, a blurred shot and then a sharp one to finish
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
888% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
glad to see you are writing rhododendron, instead of 'drum' as some people do. Quite a magic composition!
November 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
November 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise