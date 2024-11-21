Sign up
Photo 3247
Manuka Flowers
I ordered some macro tube thingys for my Lensbaby; they arrived today. As it's been raining and blowing a gale, I brought a small branch indoors. The flowers are about the size of my littlest fingernail.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st November 2024 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
lensbaby
,
manuka
Barb
ace
Wow!
November 21st, 2024
