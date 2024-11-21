Previous
Manuka Flowers by yorkshirekiwi
Manuka Flowers

I ordered some macro tube thingys for my Lensbaby; they arrived today. As it's been raining and blowing a gale, I brought a small branch indoors. The flowers are about the size of my littlest fingernail.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Barb ace
Wow!
November 21st, 2024  
