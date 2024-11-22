Sign up
Photo 3248
ICM trees
Fillers, I'm just not getting the time to go out with the camera. I have two big overseas trips coming up in December and February, and trying to sort stuff for those, and all the golf and camera club Christmas stuff, my time is at a premium.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4496
photos
185
followers
116
following
890% complete
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th November 2024 1:21pm
Tags
trees
,
icm
