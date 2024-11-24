Previous
Flying Thrush by yorkshirekiwi
Flying Thrush

I've been asked to be one of the judges for our local community photography competition this year. I spent the morning making my preliminary choices, then the afternoon practicing Bird in flight shots
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
A great honour to be asked to judge - good on you. This is a terrific image. If I was asked to judge it, it would get an honours!
November 24th, 2024  
Fantastic image - and go you :)
November 24th, 2024  
How wonderful for you, it just shows how great your photography and knowledge are. Congratulations on this beautiful shot too Carole.
November 24th, 2024  
Wow! Fav.
November 24th, 2024  
