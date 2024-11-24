Sign up
Previous
Photo 3250
Flying Thrush
I've been asked to be one of the judges for our local community photography competition this year. I spent the morning making my preliminary choices, then the afternoon practicing Bird in flight shots
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
4
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4497
photos
185
followers
116
following
890% complete
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th November 2024 2:24pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bif
,
thrush
Dianne
ace
A great honour to be asked to judge - good on you. This is a terrific image. If I was asked to judge it, it would get an honours!
November 24th, 2024
Christina
ace
Fantastic image - and go you :)
November 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful for you, it just shows how great your photography and knowledge are. Congratulations on this beautiful shot too Carole.
November 24th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Wow! Fav.
November 24th, 2024
