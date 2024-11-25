Sign up
Previous
Photo 3251
Flight School
Another shot from the flight school in my back yard. It took my mind off real flight school. My husband completed his first solo flight in a Cessna aeroplane yesterday. He is so chuffed!
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4498
photos
185
followers
116
following
890% complete
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th November 2024 4:03pm
Tags
bif
,
thrush
,
in-flight
