Flight School by yorkshirekiwi
Flight School

Flight School

Another shot from the flight school in my back yard. It took my mind off real flight school. My husband completed his first solo flight in a Cessna aeroplane yesterday. He is so chuffed!
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Carole G

