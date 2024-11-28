Sign up
Previous
Photo 3254
Thistle and Bee
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4501
photos
185
followers
116
following
12
2
365
NIKON Z 8
26th November 2024 10:01am
bee
thistle
Beverley
ace
Super capture… beautiful!
November 28th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice double capture of the bee and that super vibrant flower.
November 28th, 2024
