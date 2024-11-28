Previous
Thistle and Bee by yorkshirekiwi
Thistle and Bee

28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Beverley ace
Super capture… beautiful!
November 28th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice double capture of the bee and that super vibrant flower.
November 28th, 2024  
