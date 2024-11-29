Previous
Charlie by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3255

Charlie

This is Charlie, one of our four alpacas. They've been shorn a little earlier than usual, as we're heading for Europe for Christmas this year.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

