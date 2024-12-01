Previous
Purple flower by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3257

Purple flower

Getting to grips with my new lensbaby twist. I like the effect it gives. I just got a set of macro converters to use with it.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot.
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact