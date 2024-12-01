Sign up
Photo 3257
Purple flower
Getting to grips with my new lensbaby twist. I like the effect it gives. I just got a set of macro converters to use with it.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4505
photos
185
followers
116
following
Tags
lensbaby
,
twist
Rick
ace
Great shot.
December 1st, 2024
