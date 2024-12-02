Previous
Harrier Hawk by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3258

Harrier Hawk

Taken from our deck. Our local hawk seems to have found a mate. Or at least I hope they were courting and not fighting. would be nice to see some youngsters
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Wow! Fav
December 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, what a super shot.
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact