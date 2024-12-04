Previous
Bigwig by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3260

Bigwig

I spotted two big rabbits away at the far end of a friend's garden. This one, in particular, looks a bit worse for wear. It made me think of Bigwig from Watership Down
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
893% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful rabbit… like your edit with the soft foreground.
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact