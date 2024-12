Why Did The Weka Cross The Road

Finally arrived at our destination on the West Coast of the South Island, not without a bit of drama. Our Christchurch to Hokitiki flight was delayed due to the weather conditions - fog. Flights had been cancelled yesterday because of it, so feel grateful to be only a little delayed. Bonus, our hire car was upgraded. We had a quick rest stop, when suddenly this Weka shot across the road. Don't know where it came from. Lucky I had my camera in hand, as it took off across the road at a fair pace