Franz Josef Glacier

Our workshop doesn't start until tomorrow morning officially, so we took a ride out to Franz Josef glacier in the hope to see some Kea. Unfortunately we didn't, but we did a couple of walks. The last time I was here, was in 1998. Then you could walk right up to the edge of the ice. I was really shocked to find that you are no longer allowed to do this. The ice seems to have receded a lot too since my last visit