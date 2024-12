Good Catch

Hmm, so how do you choose a favourite shot of the day from 1276 shots? Had a wonderful day bird watching. We started at 5.30am and finished at 7.30pm after cramming in two days shooting programme into one. Tomorrow is forecast to be torrential rain.

I'm surprised this heron could take off the amount of fish he was catching. He was walking along the edge of the sea fishing, very successfully. He pierced them with the end of his beak, then managed to swallow it whole. Can you see the blood drips?